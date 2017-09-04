Shooting in Thibodaux leaves one dead
THIBODAUX, La. — A Raceland man died early this morning after he was shot in a Thibodaux trailer park.
According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 1:25 a.m. Monday to a shooting in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux.
When they arrived, 29-year-old Deeric Raymond was sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and died a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office has not yet released a motive or a suspect in the deadly shooting.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.