Shooting in Thibodaux leaves one dead

THIBODAUX, La. — A Raceland man died early this morning after he was shot in a Thibodaux trailer park.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 1:25 a.m. Monday to a shooting in Solar Trailer Park in Thibodaux.

When they arrived, 29-year-old Deeric Raymond was sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to his right torso. He was taken to Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and died a short time later.

The investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office has not yet released a motive or a suspect in the deadly shooting.