× NOPD officer’s duty weapon stolen from apartment

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an apartment burglary of one of its own.

According to NOPD, an officer reported that his service gun was stolen from his apartment.

He told NOPD that he went home to his apartment at Carriage House in New Orleans East about 10 a.m. Sept. 1 and noticed his duty weapon and other items missing.

The New Orleans Police Officer’s Glock model 22 bearing serial number NO0059PD, a black Safariland level 3 holster, 2 magazines holding 15 rounds, and a total of 45, .40 caliber, hollow point Speer Gold Dot brand of ammunition were stolen from inside the officer’s apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to call NOPD or Crimestoppers at 504-837-8477.