× NOFD: 1-year-old killed in 3 alarm fire on Birch Street

New Orleans, La.– An New Orleans Fire Department Spokesman tells WGNO that a 1-year-old child was killed in an early morning fire that burned 3 homes near the intersection of Birch and Eagle Streets.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. and quickly went to 3 alarms.

According to the fire department a family living in the back of one of the homes was able to escape.

A student living in an adjacent home was also able to escape.

The third home was under construction and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Neighbors tell WGNO that they heard popping around 6 a.m. and came outside to see a power pole on fire.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.