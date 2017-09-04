Katie’s Kitchen: BBQ shrimp and andouille grits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Katie's Restaurant and Bar in Mid-City is known for its rich history, local flavor and neighborhood feel.

In our newest food series, Katie's Kitchen, News with a Twist will be getting all the best recipes from Katie's owner and chef Scot Craig.

Today, Chef Scot is joined by his friend, Cowboy Mouth drummer Fred Leblanc, to serve up a true Louisiana favorite.

Watch the video above to see how Chef Scot makes his famous BBQ shrimp and andouille grits.

Katie's Restaurant and Bar is located at 3701 Iberville St. in Mid-City.