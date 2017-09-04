Hungry? This Metairie eatery will satisfy any craving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, La. -- If you're feeling a little hungry, there's a restaurant in Metairie that's meant to satisfy any craving.

We're talking about Quarter View Restaurant on Clearview Parkway.

The first thing you see when you walk in are beautiful murals on the wall, and it won't take you long to notice the next great thing about the Metairie eatery -- the portion sizes.

"Our portion sizes are huge -- I don't think anyone can be dissatisfied by the portion size," said owner Lina Pardo. "Most everyone that eats here walks out with a to-go box."

Pardo walked us through two signature dishes at Quarter View: the Jambalaya Jazz Roll and the stuffed trout.

The Jamabalaya Jazz Roll consists of shrimp, chicken and sausage jambalaya, all stuffed into a roll, a Cajun-Creole egg roll if you will.

Look out for the stuffed trout -- a mammoth serving of trout stuffed with goodness, then fried and served over pasta with Cajun cream sauce and crawfish.

Quarter View Restaurant is located at 613 Clearview Parkway.