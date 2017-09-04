From the heart of Rouses to the heart of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE CHARLES, La - Donny Rouse delivers.

In fact, Donny hand delivers from Rouses Markets as WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood watches.

The delivery is a semi-truck from New Orleans, stuffed with $60,000 worth of groceries. The food is for people from Louisiana and Texas left hungry by Hurricane Harvey.

At a food distribution warehouse, church volunteers unload the love.

It's a truck full of peanut butter and Pop Tarts. Cans of tuna fish and chili. And red beans.

From this warehouse, the moveable feast travels to become somebody's supper. After Hurricane Harvey, people need help and hope.

Donny Rouse delivers. He's opening his grocery store and his heart to feed their souls.

When it comes to helping out with Hurricane Harvey here's what CEO Donny Rouse says, "we’ve had requests from customers across the Gulf Coast about how they can help support victims and communities affected by Hurricane Harvey. We work closely with Feeding America and their Gulf Coast food bank members year-round. We’re partnering with Second Harvest to assist victims in both Southwest Louisiana and Texas. Anyone can make a monetary donation here. We’re also accepting donations of cash and non-perishable food, personal care items and cleaning supplies at all Rouses Markets on the Gulf Coast.”​

As Donny Rouse says, if you want to help Rouses Markets help folks affected by Hurricane Harvey, all you have to do, just click right here.

Rouses Markets was founded back in 1960 by Anthony J. Rouse, Sr. It's now one of the largest independent grocers in the United States. It's family owned with stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.