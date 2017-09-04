Diversion canal from Mississippi River creates feeding frenzy for gators

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LULING, La. -- The Davis Pond freshwater diversion plan sends water from the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin on the West Bank, and alligators love it because it also diverts fish into their jaws.

WGNO got some video of about a dozen alligators gathering by the diversion gates today, catching fish as the current flushed them into the diversion canal.

The diversion is on the border of Luling and Ama. One resident said it can really be a feeding frenzy, as you can see by the video above.