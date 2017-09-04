× Belle Chasse man booked for vehicular homicide in crash that killed motorcyclist

Plaquemines Parish, La. — A Belle Chasse man is behind bars after a Sunday evening crash that killed a Meraux man.

According to State Police, troopers responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to a fatal crash on La. 23 involving a motorcycle. Troy Sino, 31, of Meraux, died at the scene.

Investigators determined that Sino was driving a 2011 Kawasaki motorcycle at a high rate of speed, when 68-year-old Carol Sylve of Belle Chasse was backing out of a private driveway onto La. 23 near Brook Street.

Sino’s motorcycle struck the back of Sylve’s Nissan Titan truck. Sino was ejected and died at the scene.

Sylve submitted to a breathalyzer test and was above the legal limit for alcohol. Sylve was arrested and booked into the Plaquemines Parish Jail on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, improper backing and no seat belt.

“Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same,” State Police caution. “By never allowing an impaired driver to get behind the wheel and reporting dangerous drivers to law enforcement, the public can play an important role in the reduction of crashes caused by impaired drivers. Making poor decisions in a vehicle such as driving impaired, driving while distracted, or not wearing a seat belt leads to serious injuries and deaths every day across the state. Making the responsible decision can mean the difference between life and death.”

Please call Louisiana State Police if you witness an impaired driver or hazardous situation at *LSP (*577) from your cell phone.