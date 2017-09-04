A Labor Day special edition of Wheel of Justice!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- On this Labor Day, we thought we'd show you some suspects who are wanted for a variety of crimes, and they're not your usual investigations. Check out this Labor Day special edition of the Wheel of Justice.

We start with a man who is accused of getting into a brawl with another man over a beer, a single beer. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the victim eventually fell to the ground and the suspect wrestled the beer, which was inside of a plastic bag, away from him. Police say the suspect left the scene on a bicycle. It happened on August 30 at a little before 6:00 in the morning in the 2200 block of Canal Street.

The second case happened on August 24 at about 4:15 in the morning. The NOPD says two men stole 600 gallons of diesel fuel and two car batteries from a location in the 2600 block of Florida Avenue, in the St. Roch neighborhood. Surveillance footage shows the men with the nozzle to the pumps in their hands.

The last case happened on July 27 at about 9:30 in the morning. According to police, a man entered a church in the 3700 block of Mac Arthur Boulevard in Algiers and asked a woman there for money. Police say, the woman said she didn't have any. At that point, according to police, the man reached into the woman's pockets and grabbed her cash then left the scene.

If you can help solve any of the cases, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.