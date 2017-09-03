× New year, same LSU defense, as Tigers dominate BYU

The cast may have changed, but the LSU defense appears to be just as stout.

The Tigers held BYU to 97 totals yards in a 27-0 win Saturday night in the Advocare Kickoff Classic at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. BYU was held to minus 5 yards rushing.

LSU running back Derrius Guice ran 27 times for 120 and two touchdowns. Fellow tailback Darrell Williams ran for 92 yards and a score.

How much of new coordinator Matt Canada’s LSU offense did 53,826 at the Superdome see? Apparently, there’s a lot more to come, said wide receiver DJ Chark.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron gave kudos to his defense.

LSU's athletic website said 23 newcomers played in the game, including 15 true freshman.

LSU quarterback Danny Etling was 14 of 17 for 173. True freshman Myles Brennan relieved Etling late in the fourth quarter and completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards.