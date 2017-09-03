Kenner gives back to Houston to help them in aftermath of Hurricane Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La.--You can do your part to help flood victims in Texas and Southwest Louisiana get back on their feet again.

WGNO's Kenny Lopez takes us to the parking lot of Planet Fitness in Kenner, where donations are being collected to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Car after car drove up with donations for our neighbors in Houston to help them recover from Harvey.

"We're hoping to get as much as possible," Joe Petta with the Bayou Boys Volleyball Club said.

Members of the Kenner City Council, The Bayou Boys Volleyball club, and students from Holy Cross and Brother Martin High School all took part in Kenner Gives Back. All the donations they received will be going to help Houston.

"We have a lot of family and friends in Houston, so we want to make sure we help them get through this," Petta said.

Box after box, they are filling them up with food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies, all to help! Although, they aren't accepting money or clothing. All the supplies will be taken to Houston this week.

"I think the people of Houston deserve it. They helped us during Katrina," Vincent Giovingo, Brother Martin High School student, said.

"With all the things happening in the world, it's time for people to come together. This is what it's all about, peace, unity, and everyone working together," Ben Zahn, Mayor of Kenner, said.