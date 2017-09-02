Go
Search
Replay:
Friday Night Football
WGNO TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGNO
Menu
News
Morning
Twist
Music
Sports
Events
NOLA Marketplace
About
Weather
80°
80°
Low
74°
High
89°
Sat
74°
87°
Sun
75°
89°
Mon
75°
86°
See complete forecast
Karr Cougars beat St. Paul’s in a thriller
Posted 12:14 AM, September 2, 2017, by
Michael Ahmed
Facebook
Twitter
Reddit
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
Print
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Karr 42
St. Pauls 23
Popular
This was I-10 before Harvey. Now it looks like an ocean
I-10 closed at Texas state line due to flooding
Cajun Navy says no shots fired at rescuers; statements made by another rescue group
Cajun Navy rescuer says looters shot at them, tried to steal boats
Latest News
Newman tops Eleanor McMain 34-6
Karr Cougars beat St. Paul’s in a thriller
St. Charles Comets blank Chalmette for an easy win
Covington tops Franklinton in a shootout
Friday Night Football
Sports
Landry-Walker and Edna Karr gear-up to defend state titles in 2017
Local
List of summer school and other closures because of tropical weather
Local
Chalmette man arrested for elaborate ‘catfishing scheme’
Local
Car accident claims life of 17-year-old in Slidell
Local
All Orleans Parish public & Catholic schools closed today due to flood risk
Local
Spirit Airlines adds four nonstop flights from New Orleans
National/World News
Hospital: Scalise has fractured bones, injured internal organs and severe bleeding
Local
Tori Amos coming to New Orleans Nov. 14, can’t wait to get a po-boy
National/World News
Officer who shot Philando Castile found not guilty
Local
NOPD: hard work, video, Crimestoppers tip brought Bienville St. attackers to justice
National/World News
Philando Castile’s fiancée takes the stand in officer’s trial
Friday Night Football
1 hour ago
St. James storms back to get the win over West St. John
Weather
Amid pumping failures, New Orleans readies for possible floods from Harvey
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.