Willie Snead reportedly out for first 3 games of the season

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead has reportedly been suspended for three games.

ESPN NFL reporter Field Yates sent out a tweet around 4:30 p.m. claiming Snead will be forced to sit out the first three games of the season.

Source: Saints WR Willie Snead has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2017

No further details have been released at this time.

