St Tammany Humane Society to accept Harvey animals, asking for help to make room

COVINGTON, LA — Workers at the Saint Tammany Humane Society are working to help animals affected by Hurricane Harvey, but they need help from the public.

First, the no-kill shelter will be bringing in somewhere from 50 to 100 dogs from shelters in Texas that were flooded during the storm. These are animals that were taken from the streets of their communities and need homes. Removing the dogs will create room at those shelters to accept other pets that were displaced by Harvey.

Workers will leave Sunday morning in the group’s transport van, pickup truck and 20 ft. adoption trailer. The shelter rescued hundreds of dogs from last year’s flooding in Louisiana, but most of those animals were delivered to the shelter by other rescue groups. This will be the first time that the group has embarked on a large rescue operation itself.

While some of the group’s workers will be in Texas, others will remain at the shelter, working to make room for the new arrivals. Until 2:00 pm on Saturday, Sept. 2, all dogs currently at the shelter and over six-months of age will be free to adopt. You can see the available dogs online as well as fill out the adoption application.

To help care for the incoming dogs, the shelter is also stocking-up its off-site donations center with supplies. It’s located at 78263 Hwy 25 in Covington. For a list of what’s needed, visit the shelter’s website. Donations will be accepted Monday through Saturday from 10:00 in the morning until 6:00 in the evening.

Earlier in the week, the Slidell Police department announced that it was accepting dog food donations to bring to the shelter. The department will continue to collect the donations at the SPD headquarters at 2112 Sgt. Alfred Drive in Slidell.