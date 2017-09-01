× NOPD looking for missing man last seen on Chippewa Street

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man missing from his Chippewa Street home.

Twenty-three-year-old Brandon Green left his house in the 1800 block of Chippewa around 2:30 p.m. on August 30, according to the NOPD.

Green hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Green is about 5’9” and weighs about 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, white and gray True Religion jeans, and black and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Brandon Green is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.