× NOPD looking for Canal St. beer thief

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is trying to track down a man who stole a single beer from another man’s hand on Canal Street.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on August 30 in the 2200 block of Canal Street, according to the NOPD.

The wanted man engaged the victim in a conversation before grabbing a plastic bag and a beer in the victim’s hand as he was trying to leave.

The man struggled with the victim, who did not want to give up his beer.

The beer fell to the ground, and the robber managed to snatch it up before the victim could get to it.

The beer thief fled on a bicycle, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.