NOPD arrests man using shovel to break into N.O. East businesses

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD arrested a man moments after he broke into two businesses in New Orleans East.

A witness saw 42-year-old Kimberly Poree attempting to break into the businesses on Downman Road around 8:39 p.m. on August 31, according to the NOPD.

Poree was using a shovel to force open the back doors of the businesses.

An officer quickly apprehended Poree as he was running back to his car, according to the NOPD.

Poree was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted simple burglary of a business and illegal carrying of a weapon after a knife with a blade longer than three inches was discovered in his waistband.

If you have any other information on the arrested subject, the NOPD asks you to contact any Seventh District Investigative Unit detective at (504) 658-6077 or anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.