NEW ORLEANS - A massive dry dock from the former Avondale Shipyard made its way down to the mouth of the Mississippi River today.

Built in 1967, the dry dock, which is 900 feet long, 260 feet wide, and weighs approximately 80,000 tons, was a center of activity at the once-bustling shipyard before Avondale closed in 2014.

The dock is now on its way to its new home in the Canary Islands.