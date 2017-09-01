× Man killed after being struck by bus, dragged, in Kenner

KENNER, La. – A man was killed by a Jefferson Parish Transit bus in Kenner last night after the bus struck him and dragged him a short distance.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Reverend Richmond Wilson Drive and Coleman Place on August 31, according to the Kenner Police Department.

The man was unresponsive when he was found at the scene, and was later pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The intersection where the man was found is a turnaround for Jefferson Parish Transit busses, according to the KPD.

Investigating officers found large ruts and a mudflap in the grass next to the road.

The bus driver told police he heard a scream and got out to investigate, but he couldn’t see anyone in the dim lighting, so he drove away, according to the KPD.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who may have any information regarding this fatality investigation to contact Kenner Police Traffic Supervisor Sergeant Jon Cryer at (504) 712-2336.