Harvey tidal surge causes breach in private levee near Phillips 66 Refinery

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. - A private levee collapsed in rural Plaquemines Parish this morning after a tidal surge from Hurricane Harvey reached the area.

The levee is located in private land near the Phillips 66 Refinery in Alliance, according to Plaquemines Parish officials.

The breach is estimated to be between 50 feet and 75 feet wide, and is getting worse by the minute, according to a press release from the parish.

The levee is privately maintained, and heavy equipment would cause more damage to the levee, so parish officials say they are staying back to monitor the situation.

As of 3 p.m., no residences or businesses were impacted by the floodwaters.

The nearby Wilkinson Pump Station is manned and fully operational, according to the parish.