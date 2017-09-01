Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon and Jasmine Chicken

Posted 11:10 AM, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 12:42PM, September 1, 2017

Lemon and Jasmine Chicken

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup uncooked  jasmine rice
  • 1/4 teaspoon grated lemon rind
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon honey
  • 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
  • 1/2 cup diced English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup pre-chopped bell pepper
  • 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Cook Jasmine Rice according to package directions.  Drain and rinse with cold water; drain and place in a large bowl.

While rice cooks, combine lemon rind and next 7 ingredients, stirring well with a whisk.  Drizzle juice mixture over rice; toss to coat.  Add chicken and next 4 ingredients.  Toss gently to combine.

Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.

Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.