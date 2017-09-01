Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon and Jasmine Chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lemon and Jasmine Chicken



Ingredients:

3/4 cup uncooked jasmine rice

1/4 teaspoon grated lemon rind

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

1/4 teaspoon honey

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast

1/2 cup diced English cucumber

1/2 cup pre-chopped bell pepper

1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

Instructions:

Cook Jasmine Rice according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; drain and place in a large bowl.

While rice cooks, combine lemon rind and next 7 ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Drizzle juice mixture over rice; toss to coat. Add chicken and next 4 ingredients. Toss gently to combine.

