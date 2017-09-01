Cookin’ with Nino: Lemon and Jasmine Chicken

Lemon and Jasmine Chicken
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup uncooked jasmine rice
- 1/4 teaspoon grated lemon rind
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon honey
- 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded cooked chicken breast
- 1/2 cup diced English cucumber
- 1/2 cup pre-chopped bell pepper
- 1/3 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Instructions:
Cook Jasmine Rice according to package directions. Drain and rinse with cold water; drain and place in a large bowl.
While rice cooks, combine lemon rind and next 7 ingredients, stirring well with a whisk. Drizzle juice mixture over rice; toss to coat. Add chicken and next 4 ingredients. Toss gently to combine.
*******
Click here for more information about Jazzmen Aromatic Rice.
Jazzmen Aromatic Rice can purchased at your local Rouses Supermarket.