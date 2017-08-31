Would you eat it? LBJ’s Trash Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

LBJ wanted his dip recipe put to the test, so he sent it to Test Kitchen Taylor! She loved it and so did the whole newsroom. Do you have a dip recipe for us to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!

Trash Dip

1/2 pound of ground meat

1 box of Velveeta

1 can of diced Rotel tomatoes

Your favorite tortilla chips

Sautee (cook) your ground meat loosely until done in skillet; only lightly season since your chips will probably have salt; put on the side

Place your Velveeta in pan until melted down

Add Rotel tomatoes, stir

Add ground meat and mix all ingredients

Serve with your favorite chips for dipping!