Vehicle stolen from Mandeville gas station with small child inside

MANDEVILLE, La. — Two Oklahoma transients are behind bars in Mississippi after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a gas station in Mandeville — with a small child inside.

According to Mandeville Police, officers received a frantic call just after 2 p.m. Thursday regarding a stolen vehicle from a gas station at the corner of Girod and Florida streets.

The woman told police she parked her vehicle in front of the store portion of the gas station and went inside, leaving her child in the vehicle with the engine running so the air conditioner would continue to run.

The vehicle, a 2017 gray Jeep Cherokee, was stolen while she was still inside the store. The victim’s cell phone was inside the vehicle and Mandeville Police was able to track the vehicle as it headed East on I-12 to I-10 heading to Mississippi.

As Mandeville Police continued to track the vehicle, dispatchers got a call about a small child in the roadway about three blocks from the gas station. The child was quickly reunited with his or her mother.

Detectives tracked the vehicle to I-10 and Mississippi Highway 603, where the suspects were trying to get gas.

The suspects fled the vehicle, but they were quickly apprehended by deputies in Harrison Country.

The suspect, 34-year-old Patrick Warren Cole and 30-year-old Tara Lynn Beisel, admitted to stealing the vehicle and putting the child out on the road.

They said they are transients from Oklahoma who were on their way to Florida.

Harrison County is holding them as fugitives from Mandeville. They will be extradited to Mandeville to face charges of theft of a motor vehicle and kidnapping.

Mandeville Police said no booking photos are available yet.