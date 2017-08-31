× Two women sought for cashing fraudulent checks in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, La. — Police in Thibodaux are looking for two women who cashed more than $6,000 worth of fraudulent checks.

According to police, Danika Triggs went to a business about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 23 and cashed a $3,576 check supposedly written to her by Armstrong International, Inc., in Three Rivers, Michiga. The store owner verified Triggs’ identity by her Louisiana ID and copied a telephone number as well. Triggs was then given the cash.

The next day, at about 3 p.m., Danielle Brown went into the same business in the 1700 Block of Canal Boulevard and cashed a check in the amount of $2,855.70, supposedly written from the City of McKinney, Texas. Brown told the store owner that the check was for student loans and was cashing it there because she didn’t have a bank account.

A few days later, the store owner’s bank contacted her and said the check Triggs cashed was fraudulent. The next day, the bank called again to say that the check from Brown was also fake.

Anyone with information on Triggs’ or Brown’s whereabouts is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.