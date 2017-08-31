Slidell police collecting pet food for four-legged Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- The Slidell Police Department is working to make sure no Hurricane Harvey victims fall through the cracks for help. So the department is collecting pet food that will be delivered to four-legged victims.

Donations can be dropped off at the SPD headquarters at 2112 Sgt. Alfred Drive. So far, police say that the response from the public has been incredible. Just leave your donation in the department's lobby.

Officers have rented a U-Haul truck to store and deliver the pet food. They're working with the Saint Tammany Humane Society to make sure the food will be delivered to animals in need.

The donations will be collected until September 4th.

