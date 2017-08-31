× Shotgun Jazz Band donating September online proceeds to Harvey relief

NEW ORLEANS – The Shotgun Jazz Band will donate the proceeds of all online music sales for the month of September to help Hurricane Harvey victims.

An August 29 post to the band’s Facebook page announced the donation drive, which will benefit the Greater Houston Community Foundation’s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and the Houston Humane Society.

The donations will be made at the end of each week and will be generated by sales on the band’s Bandcamp page.

“When the storm hit, we were committed to a short Midwest tour, but we wanted to try and put something in motion before we left,” band member John Dixon said. “We did something similar for flood victims last year and it worked out pretty good, and we were hoping with our new record out we might be able to make something happen.”

And if Shotgun Jazz Band fans want to direct their fundraising efforts to different relief organizations, the band has a plan for that as well.

“If you’d prefer your money go to a different charity, for every $10 you donate, send us an email receipt of your donation and we’ll send you a download code for the album of your choice,” Dixon wrote in the Facebook post.

Click here for the Shotgun Jazz Band bandcamp.com page.