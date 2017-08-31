× Party with Alon and Emily Shaya to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey

NEW ORLEANS — As Houston begins its very long road to recovery, celebrities and everyday Americans are doing everything they can to help. In nearby New Orleans, many are spreading love the best way they know how: through food!

James Beard award-winning chef Alon Shaya is among them.

Alon and his wife Emily are hosting a Red Beans + Rice Dinner Event on Monday, September 4 to benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey. In conjunction with the Shaya Barnett Foundation, 100% of proceeds will go to families in the service and hospitality industry, affected by the storm.

The event will be hosted from 3:00-7:00 pm at Prete a Fete (1232 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd). They’ll be serving up Emily’s famous red beans and rice, cornbread, and an assortment of desserts. Abita is donating beer as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Everything is included in the $100 ticket price. Tickets are available via Resy on the Shaya website and at the door.

Alon and Emily hope to raise $20,000 for impacted families.