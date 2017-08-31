× New Orleans Jewish Community mobilizes Hurricane Harvey Relief task force

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Jewish Community has mobilized a large-scale Hurricane Harvey Relief task force modeled after a similar Hurricane Katrina effort that raised $29 million.

Jewish Federation CEO Arnie Fielkow convened the task force at the Goldring-Woldenberg Jewish Community Campus in Metairie on August 30.

The Harvey Relief effort is designed to serve as a clearinghouse to ensure the efforts of all of the participating community partners are easily accessible.

The consolidated relief effort can be found online at jewishnola.com/harvey.

Jewish schools in the New Orleans areas are offering tuition-free access to evacuees, and the task force is arranging recovery counselors and advisors, collecting volunteer information to help gut flood damaged houses.

The task force is also collaborating with Second Harvest Food Bank to get supplies into shelters in Texas and Louisiana.

After Katrina, the Jewish Federation of Greater New Orleans helped bring $29 million in aid to both Jewish and non-Jewish communities on the Gulf Coast.