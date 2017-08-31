Keep the Cooks Cookin at Broussard’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Broussard's with our delicious meal.

Our drink of choice at Broussard's is the Aviation. A beautiful cocktail of Tanqueray Gin, Luxardo, Creme de Violet and fresh lemon juice.

Check out Broussard's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Crispy Shrimp Toast

creole tomato glaze and smashed potato salad

Chef’s Summer Soup Selection

Second Course

choice of

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

creole mustard cream sauce, haricots verts almandine

Pan Roasted Gulf Fish

parmesan herb butter and warm salad of creole tomatoes, asparagus, cremini mushrooms

Third Course

choice of

Summer Sorbet

fresh fruit and house made cookies

Chef Inspired Warm Bread Pudding

$19.20