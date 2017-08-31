WATCH LIVE: JPSO holds press conference on baby who died in hot car

Keep the Cooks Cookin at Broussard’s!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at  Broussard's with our delicious meal.

Our drink of choice at Broussard's is the Aviation. A beautiful cocktail of Tanqueray Gin, Luxardo, Creme de Violet and fresh lemon juice.

Check out Broussard's Coolinary Menu:

Dinner Menu

First Course
choice of

Crispy Shrimp Toast
creole tomato glaze and smashed potato salad

Chef’s Summer Soup Selection

Second Course
choice of

Grilled Pork Tenderloin
creole mustard cream sauce, haricots verts almandine

Pan Roasted Gulf Fish
parmesan herb butter and warm salad of creole tomatoes, asparagus, cremini mushrooms

Third Course
choice of

Summer Sorbet
fresh fruit and house made cookies

Chef Inspired Warm Bread Pudding

$19.20

