Keep the Cooks Cookin at Broussard’s!

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Broussard's with our delicious meal.
Our drink of choice at Broussard's is the Aviation. A beautiful cocktail of Tanqueray Gin, Luxardo, Creme de Violet and fresh lemon juice.
Check out Broussard's Coolinary Menu:
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Crispy Shrimp Toast
creole tomato glaze and smashed potato salad
Chef’s Summer Soup Selection
Second Course
choice of
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
creole mustard cream sauce, haricots verts almandine
Pan Roasted Gulf Fish
parmesan herb butter and warm salad of creole tomatoes, asparagus, cremini mushrooms
Third Course
choice of
Summer Sorbet
fresh fruit and house made cookies
Chef Inspired Warm Bread Pudding
$19.20