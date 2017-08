× JPSO: 11-month-old dies in hot car

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Just a few hours after he was sworn in as interim sheriff, Joe Lopinto will hold a press conference at 7 p.m. outside East Jefferson General Hospital about the death of an 11-month-old.

JPSO Col. John Fortunato said the 11-month-old was taken from a hot vehicle to the hospital and pronounced dead.

