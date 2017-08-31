× Irma strengthens to category 2, still well out in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS – Irma is rapidly strengthening out in the Atlantic Ocean and is now a Category 2 storm as of Thursday morning.

A well-defined eye is already visible, and additional strengthening seems like over the next couple of days.

While this storm is still way out in the middle of the Atlantic, it is worth watching as we head through next week.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center continues to move Irma to the west as a major storm, potentially Category 4 by Tuesday morning.

It is way to early to be concerned with this or have a good idea where it may go.

However, as we head through the next couple of weeks, you need to be prepared should a storm come to southeast Louisiana or southern Mississippi.