× Humane Society of Louisiana relocating animals, collecting supplies for Harvey victims

NEW ORLEANS – The Humane Society of Louisiana is in the midst of a large-scale animal relocation effort and a pet supply collection drive to help victims of Harvey in Texas and Louisiana.

More than 350 homeless animals have been evacuated from shelters and rescue groups this week, according to Humane Society Executive Director Jeff Dorson.

The New Orleans based charity’s relief efforts began before Hurricane Harvey made landfall, Dorson said, and the work is expected to continue for the next few weeks.

“We know from firsthand experience how important is to get an early start in a crisis situation,” he said.

In addition to helping evacuate hundreds of animals, the Humane Society is also running a collection drive to help get needed supplies to where they are needed most, especially to Beaumont, Texas, where city water pumps have failed, leaving all residents without clean water.

The City of Beaumont Animal Services are looking for donations of water, towels, crates, litter, Purina Cat & Kitten Chow, and Purina Chicken and Rice Dog Food.

The Humane Society of Southeast Texas has requested donations of water, towels, crates, blankets, Purina Puppy and Kitten Chow, and any type of Purina Dog Chow.

Donations and supplies can be dropped off at Jefferson Seed and Feed, located at 4421 Jefferson Hwy until 6 p.m. on August 31.

“We’ll continue to monitor the situation in Harvey’s aftermath and will provide assistance wherever possible,” Dorson said.