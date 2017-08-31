‘Faith, family, football’: Saintsations make care packages for Texas cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As the New Orleans Saints warmed up for their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens in the Superdome Thursday afternoon, the Saintsations were busy behind the scenes putting together care packages for other NFL cheerleaders who have been impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

News with a Twist co-host Tamica Lee, a former Saintsation, was in the girls' locker room with them this afternoon.

The ladies were packing Zapp's chips, red beans and other Louisiana goodies to help with the aftermath of Harvey.