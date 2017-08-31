× DOTD busing Harvey evacuees to shelters in Lake Charles, Alexandria

NEW ORLEANS – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development deployed buses to help transport displaced victims of Harvey to shelters.

The busses were mobilized on the night of August 30 to help evacuate residents along the Texas-Louisiana border, according to the DTOD.

The evacuees were taken to a shelter at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles and to a second shelter in Alexandria.

The buses will continue running for as long as they are needed, according to the DOTD.

Transportation in the area remains complicated by the closure of I-10 West at the Texas state line as floodwaters from Harvey continue to swamp the highway.