Audubon donating $5 from every ticket sold through Labor Day to help Houston aquariums and zoos

NEW ORLEANS – The Audubon Nature Institute will donate $5 from every general admission ticket sold this holiday weekend to help Houston zoos and aquariums impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The donations will go to the AZA Harvey Relief Fund, which was set up by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to provide support for colleagues and the animals in their care.

Every Audubon property will participate in the fundraising donation event, which begins on August 31 and extends through Labor Day on September 4.

“As we mark the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans has a special appreciation for the challenges facing the flood-ravaged communities across Texas,’’ Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman said. “We know all too well how the helping hand of others can make a difference when faced with a daunting recovery. Texas showed New Orleans incredible generosity during our days after Katrina. Now, we have a chance to return the favor.”

The donations will benefit Landry’s Houston Aquarium, the International Crane Foundation’s whooping crane office, the Houston Zoo, Moody Gardens Rainforest and Aquarium, and the Texas State Aquarium.