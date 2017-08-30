VIDEO: Robber helps himself to the money drawer at a cash advance biz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA -- Slidell police are trying to track down whoever robbed a cash advance business in the city. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The robbery happened on Tuesday, August 22, at the Advance America business at 3971 Pontchartrain Drive.

According to police, the robber entered the store and began to make small talk with workers at the counter. Police believe he was simply buying time to see how many people were in the building.

After speaking with the workers, the man is seen walking away from the counter. Seconds later, the man returns with a gun and jumps over the counter. At that point, he takes an undisclosed amount of money from the business and leaves. Police also say the man "racked" the slide on his pistol as he approached the counter as a way to let the workers know that the weapon was loaded.

According to Slidell police, the man may be responsible for other crimes in the New Orleans area.

If you can help Slidell police solve this case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 338 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.