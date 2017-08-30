× STPSO looking for man who robbed Slidell Circle K

SLIDELL, La. – The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man caught on surveillance video robbing a gas station in an early morning heist.

The man walked into the Circle K on South Military Road around 1:30 a.m. on August 30 and demanded money, according to the STPSO.

The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the robber fled on foot.

The suspect is approximately 5’6” inches tall, and he was wearing a dark-colored long sleeve T-shirt with a distinctive block-style yellow lettering on the back, blue jeans, tan shoes and a white and purple/blue hat.

Anyone with information on this crime or recognize the individual in the surveillance photo obtained from the business, is asked to call Detective Steven Chiasson at (985) 726-7824.