× Saints-Ravens game ‘on as scheduled’ amid reports of cancellation

NEW ORLEANS – The final preseason game for the New Orleans Saints will happen, the team confirmed on Twitter amid a swirl of reports that it could be cancelled.

ESPN analyst and NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter just after 11 a.m. that the NFL could decide to cancel the game, which is scheduled for August 31 in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.

Citing a league source, Schefter Tweeted that discussions have begun about whether or not to have the game.

There are now discussions about whether to play Thursday night's Ravens-Saints game in New Orleans due to Harvey, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2017

But at 11:50 a.m., the Saints issued their own Tweet, assuring the public that the game will go “on as scheduled.”

Tomorrow night's Saints-Ravens game at the @MBSuperdome is on as scheduled — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 30, 2017