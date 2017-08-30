Saints-Ravens game ‘on as scheduled’ amid reports of cancellation
NEW ORLEANS – The final preseason game for the New Orleans Saints will happen, the team confirmed on Twitter amid a swirl of reports that it could be cancelled.
ESPN analyst and NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter just after 11 a.m. that the NFL could decide to cancel the game, which is scheduled for August 31 in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome.
Citing a league source, Schefter Tweeted that discussions have begun about whether or not to have the game.
But at 11:50 a.m., the Saints issued their own Tweet, assuring the public that the game will go “on as scheduled.”
