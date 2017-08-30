Remember the Katrina Blue Dog? Blue is back! And helping Hurricane Harvey kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Blue Dog is back.

Well, the Katrina Blue Dog is back.

Officially the painting from 2005 is called "We Will Rise Again".

It's the famous Blue Dog of Louisiana artist George Rodrigue who died back in 2013.

In this painting, Blue is submerged in blue water with a red cross across the chest and an American flag in the background.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood catches up with George Rodrigue's son, Jacques Rodrigue, to get the story on why Blue is back.

If you want to know more about the artist himself, here's what his website says:

Born and raised in Cajun Country, Louisiana, U.S.A., artist George Rodrigue portrayed on his canvas what he feared was his dying heritage—-including its land, people, traditions, and mythology. As he often explained, he sought to “graphically interpret the Cajun culture,” preserving it in the face of a progressive world.

Rodrigue’s art studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and the Art Center College of Design in Los Angeles spawned one of the greatest success stories in American art. In the early 1990s his Blue Dog Series, based on the French-Cajun loup-garou legend, catapulted him to worldwide fame, while his dark Renaissance-like landscapes developed into robust modern masterpieces.

As a passionate philanthropist, Rodrigue founded the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts, advocating the importance of the arts in education. Programs include art supplies for schools, scholarships, and arts integration through Louisiana A+ Schools.

If you'd like to buy a Blue Dog print to help out kids from Hurricane Harvey, just click right here to go to the Rodrigue Foundation website.