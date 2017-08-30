× New Orleans is gettin’ ‘awkward’ with Issa Rae at Dillard University

NEW ORLEANS — Issa Rae, the creator of HBO’s comedy-drama “Insecure”, will speak at Dillard University September 6th.

Rae is kicking off the school’s 2017-2018 “Brain Food” lecture series.

Rae transformed her life experiences as an “awkward black girl” into a YouTube web series, “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl” in 2011, and released a memoir in 2015 that landed her on The New York Times Best Seller list.

“Her experience producing the show, along with her experience at the New York Film Academy, creates a great learning opportunity for our film students, one of our signature academic programs,” Dillard University President Walter M. Kimbrough says.

Rae kicks off the “Brain Food” lecture series at Lawless Memorial Chapel at 7 p.m. Admission is free.