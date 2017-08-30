× Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies helping with rescue effort in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La.– The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department has joined in the water rescue effort in Southwest Louisiana.

Public information Office Glen Boyd released the following statement about the deployment this morning:

“The JPSO is now assisting with water rescues in Southwest Louisiana.

Eight deputies left for Calcasieu Parish Tuesday morning and have safely made it to their destination.

The men will be operating four high water vehicles (two to a vehicle) in the Lake Charles area.”