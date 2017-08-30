× I-10 closed at Texas state line due to flooding

NEW ORLEANS – Interstate 10 near the Texas state line has closed in both directions due to flooding.

The closure begins four miles from the Louisiana-Texas border.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development suggests taking I-49 North to I-20 West to avoid the flooding.

Tropical Storm Harvey made a second landfall near the border overnight with 30 to 40 mph winds and a two to four foot storm surge and is expected to continue across Louisiana.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information as this situation develops.