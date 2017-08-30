× Get the Skinny in the Kitchen with Ben McLauchlin of Swerve | Blueberry Cheesecake Bar

Satisfy your sweet tooth and indulge in the season’s beautiful blueberries with these nutritious + delicious Blueberry Cheesecake Bars. Naturally gluten-free with zero added sugar, these Cheesecake Bars are the perfect make-ahead treats for spring break beach getaways, staycations, or just a delicious dessert for an everyday indulgence without the guilt.

Blueberry Cheesecake Bar

Makes 24 servings

Ingredients:

Shortbread Crust:

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 3/4 cup almond flour

1/2 cup Swerve, confectioners

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup of butter or coconut oil (cold)

2-4 tablespoon cold water

Blueberry Compote:

2 cups of blueberries

1 teaspoon of lemon extract

1/4 cup of water

1/2 cup Swerve Granular

1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum

Cream Cheese Filling:

16 ounces cream cheese

3/4 cup Swerve, Confectioners (room temperature)

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 eggs (room temperature)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Excessively grease a 9 X 13 pan. If you do not do this, the shortbread will stick to the pan.

For the shortbread, in a medium mixing bowl or food processor, mix the coconut flour, almond flour, Swerve, and Salt together. Cut cold butter into small pieces or squares. Pulse butter and dry mixture together in a food processor, or press butter into dry mixture with a fork until it looks like corn meal (it is okay to have some chunks of butter in your mixture- this is shortbread). Add two to four tablespoons of cold water to the mixture and mix to loosely combine. Place in greased 9 X 13 dish and press dough evenly into dish. It will come together when you press it into dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes, until edges are brown, and parts of the shortbread surface lightly browns. Remove from oven, and let cool.

For the blueberry compote, in a saucepan, add blueberries, lemon extract, water, and Swerve and bring to a boil on medium heat, stirring occasionally. Once it starts to boil, bring temperature down to low heat, and let cook for 10 minutes, and stir occasionally (a blueberry juice should form). Take a couple of tablespoons of the juice. Place in a separate bowl, and mix in xanthan gum until combined. Mix xanthan gum mixture into the blueberry mixture on the stove top. Allow to cook for 5 more minutes and thicken. Set aside. Let come to room temperature, or let cool a bit, and place in the refrigerator for 10 minutes to cool.

Set oven to 350 degrees. For the cream cheese filling, blend cream cheese in an electric mixer or with a hand mixer, until creamy. Scrape sides of bowl, and add Swerve Confectioners, and vanilla and blend until smooth (5 minutes). Add two eggs, and mix until combined.

Assembling: Pour cream cheese filling on shortbread crust until crust is evenly covered. Spoon half of the blueberry compote randomly on top of filling, and then swirl with a knife to combine.

Place in the oven at 350 degrees, and bake for 20-25 minutes until corners are lightly browned, and middle of cheesecake is set.

Let cool, and place in refrigerator for 4 hours or overnight. Cut into squares and serve.

Note: You can make this the day before, and serve the next day. We also, like it served after it has been out of the fridge for 30 minutes to an hour. You will also have some of the blueberry compote leftover- we like to reheat it and use on toast or pancakes or ice cream!

Per serving: 170 calories, 15 grams fat, 8 grams saturated fat (4 grams plant based saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 17 grams carbohydrates (2 grams net carbohydrates), 3 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar (0 added sugar), 4 grams protein

