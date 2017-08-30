Coolinary Restaurant R’evolution

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Restaurant R'evolution with our delicious meal.
Breckenridge Vodka, Fresh Blackberries and Raspberries, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Angostura Bitters.
Coolinary month is almost over, but that doesn't mean that the fun has to stop! Some of the best restaurants around will still be offering special menus at a great price through restaurant week! Restaurant week runs from September 11 through September 17.
Check out Restaurant R'evolution's menus for Coolinary and Restaurant Week:
Lunch Menu
First Course
Creole Tomato Gazpacho
Panzanella garnish
Second Course
Shrimp Pesto Fusilli
Grilled gulf shrimp, arugula pecan pesto
$20
Brunch Menu
First Course
Maple Nut Granola
Creole cream cheese yogurt, cinnamon roasted pineapple, toasted coconut
Second Course
R’evolution Shrimp and Grits
Chef John Folse’s stone ground blue grits, BBQ beure blanc
Third Course
Pain Perdu
Chef’s seasonal fruit inspiration, whipped cream
$39