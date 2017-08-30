Coolinary Restaurant R’evolution

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's COOLinary month, which means lunch under $20 and dinner under $39 at over 70 great restaurants around town. Here's what we're drinking at Restaurant R'evolution with our delicious meal.

Our favorite drink at Restaurant R'evolution is The Overnight Saint-sation. Made with Breckenridge Vodka, Fresh Blackberries and Raspberries, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, and Angostura Bitters.

Coolinary month is almost over, but that doesn't mean that the fun has to stop! Some of the best restaurants around will still be offering special menus at a great price through restaurant week! Restaurant week runs from September 11 through September 17.

Check out Restaurant R'evolution's menus for Coolinary and Restaurant Week:

Lunch Menu

First Course

Creole Tomato Gazpacho

Panzanella garnish

Second Course

Shrimp Pesto Fusilli

Grilled gulf shrimp, arugula pecan pesto

$20

Brunch Menu

First Course

Maple Nut Granola

Creole cream cheese yogurt, cinnamon roasted pineapple, toasted coconut

Second Course

R’evolution Shrimp and Grits

Chef John Folse’s stone ground blue grits, BBQ beure blanc

Third Course

Pain Perdu

Chef’s seasonal fruit inspiration, whipped cream

$39