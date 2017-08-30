× Celebrity Chef stirs up goodwill and hot meals for Houston

NEW ORLEANS – It’s a scene that’s all too familiar for anyone who survived Hurricane Katrina: an entire city underwater, as lives are lost and homes are destroyed.

Twelve years ago, the city of Houston stepped up to help countless New Orleanians, providing food, money, shelter and assistance. So it’s only natural that many in the Crescent City want to repay the favor.

Celebrity Chef John Besh is one of them.

His John Besh Foundation is heading to Houston to provide the best Louisiana cuisine has to offer, like jambalaya, gumbo, even red beans and rice. Besh posted a photo of one creation to Instagram, with a caption that reads, “The roux has been made and we are packing up our #gumbo, #jambalaya and #redbeansandrice to feed our people in #houston who fed, clothed and gave us shelter 12 years ago! #blessyou Texas! #beshfoundation.”

Our hearts and prayers are with Texas. #TexasStrong A post shared by The John Besh Foundation (@beshfoundation) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:17am PDT