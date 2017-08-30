Body of New Orleans firefighter slain in Memphis, brought home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. - The body of New Orleans firefighter Greg Howard was flown into Louis Armstrong International Airport Wednesday morning.

A solemn scene unfolded at the airport as fire trucks lined up, ladders up to make an arch, paying tribute to the fallen firefighter, who was killed in a shooting Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Southwest flight carrying his body landed around 10:40 am. His family and fellow firefighters were standing by on the tarmac.

Firefighters helped take his body off the plane, and then there was a procession from the airport to Boyd Funeral Home on Chef Highway.

Funeral plans have not been released yet.

Howard, a fire truck driver, was a nine year veteran of the NOFD. Friends and family say he was a true leader and positive person. Howard was married to his childhood sweetheart. He had a 10-year-old and a two-year-old son. He loved playing basketball and coached his 10-year-old's team.

He went to Memphis last weekend to play in a law enforcement basketball tournament. Later, he went out with a friend to the Mynt Lounge in the city.

Investigators say on a fight broke out there Saturday over some rap music. People spilled into the parking lot. Police say two men opened fire from roughly a hundred yards away, striking Howard in the head.

He later died at the hospital. The NOFD says Howard was an innocent bystander. No arrests have been made.

Police have released surveillance video of a man carrying a gun, they're still searching for him.