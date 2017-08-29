Would you eat it? Reuben Dip

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!
Since it's football season, Test Kitchen Taylor is challenging our viewers to send in their best and coolest game day dip! Taylor isn't a fan of sauerkraut, so she didn't partake..but LBJ and Tamica loved this dip! Everyone is asking for the recipe.
Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!
Reuben Dip
4 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
6 Tablespoons thousand island or Russian dressing, plus more for topping
1-14.5oz can sauerkraut, drained
8 ounces corned beef, chopped
8 ounces shredded Swiss cheese, divided
rye bread, sliced for dipping
Preheat the oven to 400ºF.
In a large bowl, combine the cream cheese and Thousand Island dressing until smooth and creamy. Stir in the drained sauerkraut, chopped corned beef, and half of the shredded Swiss cheese until thoroughly combined.
Pour mixture into a 7" x 11" casserole dish, drizzle with a little more Thousand Island dressing and sprinkle remaining cheese evenly on top of everything.
Bake 15-20 minutes or until cheese starts to bubble.
Remove from oven and allow to cool about 10 minutes before serving. Dip may also be served cold.