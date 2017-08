× St. Charles Parish under ‘sewer notice,’ residents told to expect backups

HAHNVILLE, La. – All residents of St. Charles Parish have been asked to limit the use of the sewer system.

The Department of Wastewater put a “sewer notice” into effect shortly before 9 a.m. due to heavy flooding in the area.

Residents are asked to minimize their sewer use, and they should expect backups until further notice, according to parish officials.