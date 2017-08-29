Photos: 21 Coast Guard aircraft rescuing trapped Houston residents 24/7

HOUSTON – The United States Coast Guard has activated 21 helicopters in the Houston area to rescue people trapped by devastating flooding in the wake of Tropical Storm Harvey.

Twenty-one helicopters are working around the clock to airlift people of all ages from wherever they may be trapped.

Seven MH-60 Jayhawks and 14 MH-65 Dolphins are transporting rescue crews to hard hit areas to perform daring and sometimes dramatic rescues.

“The Coast Guard is continuing to work with all federal, state and local agencies for rescue operations in the Houston area. We have pulled assets and resources from across the country to create a sustainable force,” Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander Vice Adm. Karl Schultz said. “This is a united effort that is still in the early stages and we are focused on the safety of those in the affected area and saving lives.”

