× NOPD releases bloody new images of Canal Street double stabbing suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has released a grisly new photo of a man suspected of fatally stabbing two people in a Canal Street McDonald’s last Saturday.

The new pictures show the man walking outside the restaurant with a smear of blood on the lower left hand side of his t-shirt.

The stabbing occurred around 5:35 p.m. on August 26 in the McDonald’s in the 700 block of Canal, according to the NOPD.

One man was stabbed in the chest and face, and later died at a hospital.

A second person who was stabbed in the chest and found nearby was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Surveillance video from inside the restaurant shows the suspect chasing the two victims out of the front door, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or on the pictured individual is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Daniel Hiatt at (504) 658-5300.